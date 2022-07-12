Hurricane center monitoring system near Florida

A system in the northern Gulf of Mexico is being monitored for possible development.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Tuesday said the area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms are associated with a trough of low pressure.

"Gradual development of this system is possible if it can remain offshore while it meanders near the northern Gulf coast through the end of the week," the NHC said.

Forecasters said regardless of development, heavy rains will be possible along portions of the northern Gulf coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days.

HURRICANE GUIDE: FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center

Formation chances remain low so far at 10-percent of the next two days and a 30-percent chance over the next five.