Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival

Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state.

Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:

ALACHUA COUNTY

Alachua County Public Schools and district offices will be closed Wed through Friday due to the storm. All extra-curricular activities are also cancelled. The district plans to reopen schools on Mon, Oct. 3 if they are functional & safe for students and staff.

BREVARD COUNTY

All Brevard Public Schools and District offices will be closed beginning Wednesday morning September 28th through Thursday night September 29th due to Hurricane Ian. All school activities, events, and programs for these two days are canceled. At this time, no decision has been made regarding school on Friday, September 30th. Updates will be posted on the district website, social media platforms and sent in email to BPS families.

FLAGLER COUNTY

No public announcement has been made regarding Flagler Schools at this time.

LAKE COUNTY

Lake County Schools announced an early dismissal day for Tuesday. There will be no school Wednesday and Thursday because the schools will be used as shelters. They anticipate normal school operations on Friday.

MARION COUNTY

Marion County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian.

ORANGE COUNTY

Orange County Public Schools said all after school extracurricular activities are canceled on Tuesday except for extended day. Tuesday. Officials are expected to provide an update Monday evening.

The University of Central Florida said they are continuing normal operations, but will provide an update on Monday, Sept. 26.

Full Sail University has not made a public announcement at this time.

Rollins College will close its campus at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with residential halls closing at 4 p.m.

Valencia College will close on Wednesday and Thursday. All classes and events are canceled during this time. Updates about Friday classes will be posted on Wednesday.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

All Osceola district public schools will be closed for the next three days (Sept. 27, 28, and 29) due to Hurricane Ian. All school activities, events, and programs scheduled for these days are canceled. At this time, no decision has been made regarding school on Friday, Sept. 30.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Seminole County Public Schools will be closed for students and staff beginning Wednesday. Additional closure will be determined based on Ian's path and duration.

Due to Hurricane Ian, all Seminole State Campuses will close at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 and classes (including online) are canceled Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday Sept. 30. Campuses are also closed except for staged employees on these days.

Student Make-Up Days:

January 2, 2023

January 3, 2023

March 20, 2023

SUMTER COUNTY

Sumter District Schools will have early dismissal on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29 due to Hurricane Ian.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Volusia County Schools said it plans to continue normal operations for Monday and Tuesday. All after school activities on Wednesday, Sept. 26 through the end of the week have been canceled.

Students of Bethune Cookman University will be required to evacuate the campus beginning Monday, Sept. 26 at noon.

FOX 35 will update this article as more information becomes available.