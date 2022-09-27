Hurricane Ian strengthens into major Category 3 storm: When will it make landfall in Florida?

Hurricane Ian is now a powerful Category 3 hurricane as the system makes its way toward Florida. Watch live updates and team coverage on Good Day Orlando in the player above.

On Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said Ian was located south of the city of Pinar Del Rio Cuba where significant wind and storm surge is impacting the area. Ian is packing maximum sustained winds of 125 mph.

HURRICANE IAN: CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa

Bonita Beach to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

Dry Tortugas

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Anclote River southward to Flamingo

Tampa Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas

Lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge westward to Key West

Flamingo to Bonita Beach

Suwannee River to the Anclote River

Volusia/Brevard County Line south to Jupiter Inlet

Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key West

Dry Florida Bay

Aucilla River to Anclote River

Altamaha Sound to Flagler/Volusia County Line

Saint Johns River

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

North of Anclote River to the Suwannee River

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of the Suwannee River to Indian Pass

Altamaha Sound to Volusia/Brevard County line

Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

WHEN WILL HURRICANE IAN MAKE LANDFALL IN FLORIDA?

The latest forecasted track shows Ian making landfall as a major Category 3 hurricane near Tampa on Thursday around 2 a.m. The hurricane is then expected to weaken to a Category 1 storm around Thursday afternoon and then a tropical storm by Friday at 2 a.m.

"This is a life-threatening situation," the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday. "Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials."

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist said to make sure you have all of your plans and preparations in place no later than Tuesday.

Harsh impacts are expected in Central Florida. The roughest weather looks to be overnight Wednesday in through the day on Thursday. Conditions should ease up on Friday.

Power outages are also possible and could last for days on end in some areas.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to keep you informed as new developments happen with Hurricane Ian.