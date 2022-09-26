Hurricane Ian: Timeline for storm's impact in Central Florida counties

As Hurricane Ian nears Central Florida, the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track when the local area could see potential impacts.

As of Monday morning, Ian is a category 1 storm that's currently located in the Caribbean, but is forecast to become a major hurricane as it enters the Gulf of Mexico on its trek toward Florida.

Overall, severe storm weather is likely across the Orlando metro and possible in the Alachua County area, with local impacts including heavy rain, lightning, damaging winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes.

Check to see the impacts your area could experience in the coming days below:

ORANGE COUNTY

Orange County residents can expect impacts from Ian early Wednesday through Thursday. Those impacts include wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph and possible isolated tornadoes. The area could see up to 6 to 12 inches of rainfall.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Volusia County residents can expect impacts from Ian early Wednesday through Thursday. Those impacts include wind gusts of 45 mph and possible isolated tornadoes. The area could see up to 5 to 10 inches of rainfall.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

The Seminole County area can expect to see 40 to 50 mph wind gusts and the possibility of isolated tornadoes beginning early Wednesday through Thursday. Rainfall is forecast to be 6 to 12 inches.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Osceola County will see impacts as early as Tuesday evening/night through Thursday. Those impacts include 35 to 40 mph gusts and the chance for isolated tornadoes. The county can expect to see 6 to 10 inches of rainfall.

LAKE COUNTY

Lake County residents can expect 45 to 55 mph gusts, and the potential for isolated tornadoes early Wednesday through Thursday. The area could see up to 8 to 12 inches of rainfall.

MARION COUNTY

Marion County can expect to see storm impacts Wednesday evening/night through Friday. Wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph are expected, as well as the potential for isolated tornadoes. Rainfall will be between 8 and 12 inches.

BREVARD COUNTY

The Brevard County area can expect to see 30 to 40 mph wind gusts and the possibility of isolated tornadoes early Wednesday through Thursday. Rainfall is forecast to be 5 to 10 inches.

LEVY COUNTY

Between Wednesday evening/night through Friday, Levy County can expect hurricane conditions and gusts of 70+ mph. The area will see more than 12 inches of rainfall.

DIXIE COUNTY

Dixie County can expect to see storm impacts Wednesday evening/night through Friday. Hurricane conditions and gusts of 70+ mph are expected. The area will see more than 12 inches of rainfall.

ALACHUA COUNTY

Alachua County can expect to see storm impacts Wednesday evening/night through Friday. Wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph are expected, as well as the potential for isolated tornadoes. Rainfall will be between 10 and 15 inches.

FLAGLER COUNTY

The Flagler County area can expect to see 30 to 45 mph wind gusts and the possibility of isolated tornadoes between Wednesday and Thursday. Rainfall is forecast to be 5 to 10 inches.

As new information is made available regarding the storm's track, we will update this story.