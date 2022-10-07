Tropical Storm Julia forms in the Atlantic, expected to become hurricane this weekend

article

Tropical Storm Julia formed in the Atlantic on Friday and is expected to become a hurricane this weekend, making it the 10th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

On Friday, Julia was located west of the Guajira peninsula with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Julia is moving toward the west near 18 mph.

The system is expected to become Hurricane Julia by Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of Julia is expected to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days, passing near San Andres and Providencia Islands Saturday evening, and reaching the coast of Nicaragua Sunday morning, the NHC said. After landfall, Julia or its remnants are expected to turn west-northwestward and move across Central America through Monday.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

San Andres

Providencia

Santa Catalina Islands Colombia

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Nicaragua from Bluefields to the Nicaragua/Honduras border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Colombia from Riohacha to the Colombia/Venezuela border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Honduras from the Nicaragua/Honduras border to Punta Patuca

The system is not expected to be any threat to Florida or the rest of the United States.

So far, the 2022 Atlantic hurricane center has produced nine named storms: Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gaston, Hermine, and Ian. The next two names on the list are Julia and Karl. October ranks as the third-most-active month (behind September and August) for tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin, typically producing about two named storms , one of which becomes a hurricane. And every other October, on average, one of those hurricanes intensifies into a " major hurricane ," achieving Category 3 or higher intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale .

NOAA predicts an above normal hurricane season, calling for 14-20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater), of which 6-10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater). Of those, 3-5 could become major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater).

Hurricane season ends November 30.