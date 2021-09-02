Hurricane Larry forms, expected to become powerful Category 4 storm

article

Hurricane Larry has formed in the eastern Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Larry is located west southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands packing winds of 75 mph.

Larry is moving toward the west near 20 mph.

"Steady to rapid strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Larry is expected to become a a major hurricane by Friday night," the NHC said.

The storm is not expected to be any threat to the U.S.

Larry is our 12th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure located near the coast of Nicaragua is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

"This system could then move over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the weekend and early next week."

The system has a low chance of development over the next 5 days.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says that September is the most hurricane-prone month, with as many major hurricane landfalls as August and October combined. Texas and Louisiana are "prime targets" for pre-August major hurricanes, the agency said.

Comparatively, most major October hurricanes occur in southern Florida. To date, Florida has been hit by about 120 recorded hurricanes, but has been spared so far in 2021.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

