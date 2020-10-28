Hurricane Zeta, now a Category 2, speeds toward the Gulf Coast

article

Hurricane Zeta was upgraded to a Category 2 storm on Wednesday and is speeding toward Louisiana as landfall is expected on the U.S. Gulf Coast Wednesday afternoon.

Zeta is the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), landfall is expected south of New Orleans with life-threatening storm surge and strong winds expected along portions of the northern Gulf Coast beginning around midday.

As of 2 p.m., Zeta is packing maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

"This is a life-threatening situation," the NHC said. "Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials."

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts

Advertisement

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Navarre Florida

Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Pensacola Bay and Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Morgan City Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Mississippi/Alabama border to Walton/Bay County Line Florida

Zeta raked across the Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday, striking as a hurricane, before weakening to a tropical storm.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards asked President Trump for a disaster declaration ahead of the storm. Trump declared an emergency for Louisiana Tuesday evening.

Zeta broke the record for the previous earliest 27th Atlantic named storm that formed Nov. 29, 2005. It’s also the 11th hurricane of the season.

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal. For example, NOAA predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

Hurricane season runs through November 30th.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates throughout hurricane season.