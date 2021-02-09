'I am going to shoot you up!' Boy, 11, accused of threatening to shoot teacher

An 11-year-old Flagler County student has been arrested after deputies say he threatened to shoot his teacher. This is the 4th violent school threat in the county in the past few weeks.

The Bunnell Elementary School student was allegedly singing an inappropriate song in his classroom about shooting people and guns. When the teacher asked him to stop, deputies say the teacher said he started searching for guns on the school's internet.

According to the sheriff's office report, the next day the student pointed his iPad at her and said, "I am going to shoot you up!" while making gun noises. The student reportedly did it again when he was asked to leave the classroom and making eye contact with the teacher.

Deputies say the teacher told them that she feared for her life.

The student was arrested. He has since been released into the custody of his parents.