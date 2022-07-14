'I run the county' Florida commissioner tells trooper after being caught speeding in Ferrari, video shows

Video from Florida Highway Patrol appears to show Flagler County Commission Chairman Joe Mullins being pulled over for speeding in a red Ferrari.

A trooper stopped him on Interstate 95 and the patrol dashcam video captured their exchange.

"Hey look, so 92 miles per hour is 22 over the speed limit, ok?" the trooper explains. "Normally, I give warnings, I give breaks, but it looks like you’ve been written a warning already. So I do issue the citation. With that being said it’s gonna be payable within 30 days."

This happened back in June. As the trooper explains the citation, Mullins cuts him off to say he knows how the process works.

Mullins: "I run the county so I know how that works."

Trooper: "You run the county?"

Mullins: "Yeah, I’m Chairman of the county commission."

The trooper continues to explain the citation, saying he didn't want any miscommunication. Mullins is then seen speeding away.

FOX 35 reached out to the commissioner for an explanation of what he meant by his statement. We have not yet received a reply.