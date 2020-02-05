ICON PARK adding new restaurants, rides and attractions

We’ve all seen it from Interstate 4 but many have not stopped by ICON PARK. The Wheel is just the centerpiece of a 20-acre entertainment district.

The first several years for the complex were challenging, but in the last year, there has been a big push to take the entertainment destination, to new heights.

“With any new development, it takes some time to curate a winning combination on tenants and experiences for guests,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, President and CEO, ICON PARK.

Attracting restaurants, bars and shops unique to ICON PARK has been a focus. New attractions, like the Museum of Illusions opening later this year, and new rides are also part of enhancing the experience for visitors.

Most people are familiar with The Wheel or the Star Flyer but ICON announcing two new thrill rides are coming next year.

“We have what will be the world’s tallest drop tower, people are going to drop 75 miles an hour for 300 feet and next to it, is going to be a slingshot that is going to catapult people up 450 feet,” said Jaskiewicz.

Both rides are expected to open in a year.

“This is just great for an outing,” said Josh Rosenberg.

Rosenberg is a local. He was surprised to see how much there was to do at the complex. Spreading the word to locals is another area the park is emphasizing.

“What we’re doing differently now, is telling the story and explaining why it’s a great experience for people,” said Jaskiewicz.

The final piece to the puzzle is recruiting area events, like the Orlando Wine Festival, relocating this year from Downtown Orlando to ICON PARK.

“We’re the new hot spot, what can I say,” said Jaskiewicz.

Also new, Blake Shelton's restaurant, “Ole Red,” will be opening April 14, 2020.

Since the start of the changes, park officials say attendance and profit are on the rise.