'I'm honored to be on your hit list': Volusia sheriff to give update on hate group activity in the area

On Tuesday, the Volusia County Sheriff is expected to give an update on hate group activity in the area.

Hate groups have recently spread antisemitic messages in Volusia County, including a projection on the grandstand of the Daytona International Speedway. They've also handed out flyers at some people's homes.

After the incidents in Volusia, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said there is no place for hate in his county.

"You came to the wrong county," Chitwood said during a news conference last month. "I stand with my Jewish friends, and I’m honored to be on your hit list. It’s an honor to be sought after by a bunch of punk thugs like you."

The sheriff’s office shared a video of the group they said is responsible, GDL. Video shows people yelling with megaphones into people’s cars in Central Florida. Sheriff Chitwood said the group rents U-Hauls and wears GoPro cameras. He said the group even sends death threats to people in the Jewish community.

"You want to put surveillance on me 24 hours? Go for it. The best of all you’re going to dox me and make me unelectable. Go for it. You came to the wrong county," Sheriff Chitwood said.

The 1 p.m. news conference on Tuesday is expected to include some law enforcement officers from other jurisdictions.

