Injured Marion County firefighter experiencing setbacks in recovery

It’s been just over a month since a Marion County firefighter was hospitalized with severe burns.

Capt. Chris Trubelhorn has already had half a dozen surgeries. FOX 35 has learned his road to recovery will be a bit longer than we first thought, and he will have more surgeries ahead.

Capt. Trubelhorn was badly injured while he was battling a blaze at a home in Silver Springs. He is recovering, but not as well or as quickly as hoped, Marion County Fire Rescue spokesperson Officer James Lucas said.

"This is still very much in the forefront of our minds because our guy is still in the hospital," said Lucas.

Lucas added that some of Capt. Trubelhorn’s skin grafts didn’t take. That means when he does heal, his mobility will be a bit limited.

"He is a very resilient man," said Lucas. "He's going to make it through this, but it's not going to be as easy as we once thought."

For now, Capt. Trubelhorn is staying in the burn unit at UF Health Shands Hospital.