Inside Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas, sailing twice a week out of Port Canaveral

We are getting a closer look at the newest cruise ship to call Port Canaveral home.

Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas is the world's fourth-largest cruise ship, and it will sail twice a week from the port. Royal Caribbean is trying something new with this ship by shortening itineraries to give vacationers more options.

"We are super excited. We are going to Cozumel and Coco Cay, so we are really excited," said Alyssa Davolio, a passenger onboard the Allure of the Seas.

The huge ship features 18 decks and is full of fun on the boardwalk, at Central Park, or by the pool.

"This is my first time on a big ship, so this is my first time seeing the boardwalk and the big promenade," Davolio explained.

Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class Ships typically only sail for seven days, but this one offers three-day trips for cruisers who want something shorter.

"It’s nice having the shorter ones because you can go back to work and still get refreshed after a few days," said Regina Soderberg, a passenger onboard the Allure of the Seas.

To make room for the new ship and all these passengers, the port had to add parking.

"We increased parking here by about 1,000 cars to accommodate this particular vessel," said Port Canaveral CEO and Port Director John Murray.

Allure of the Seas will be at Port Canaveral until July 2024. Then Utopia of the Seas will move in and replace it at the port.