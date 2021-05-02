Investigation ongoing into fatal shooting at Marion County truck stop

article

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating a fatal shooting.

They said that the incident happened around 2:10 a.m. at the Pilot truck stop located near I-75 on Highway 484. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the parking lot of the Pilot, where a large crowd had gathered.

Deputies reportedly learned that a shooting had just occurred following an argument. They found one person dead and another person injured at the scene. The victim who died has been identified as 21-year-old Zion Willis. The other victim is recovering at a hospital.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact deputies at 352-732-9111. To remain anonymous, contact the Crimestoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.

This story is developing, check back for updates.