'It was madness': Florida woman celebrating birthday in downtown Orlando when she was shot in mass shooting

Jaimy was with friends in downtown Orlando over the weekend to celebrate her 23rd birthday when someone started shooting, and Jaimy suddenly found herself among seven people who were shot, and dozens of others running.

"I remember moving my foot in my shoe and it was just filled with blood," she told FOX 35.

"And suddenly the paramedics were surrounding me and were putting my leg in a tourniquet. It was madness," she said.

Orlando police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday following some sort of fight, shortly after the bars and restaurants were closing for the night. Seven people were shot, and all are expected to be OK, police said. Details on the suspected shooter are unknown and police are asking anyone who was there to provide info, photos, and videos to them.

Beginning as early as this weekend, police will have "controlled entry points" where people will have to go through a security checkpoint before going into the bar and restaurant district, Mayor Buddy Dyer said Monday.

"I think it’s ridiculous that you can’t go out to celebrate your birthday with your friends without fearing you might get shot at the end of the night," Jaimy said.

"I don’t ever want to again. You know what I mean? And that’s not fair."

FOX 35 spoke to Taliyah on Sunday night, who was with Jaimy and another friend that morning. She believes she was grazed by a bullet and has injuries to her chest, hip, and foot.

"I think it’s really upsetting in a world, in a country, where you’re going out to have an innocent time and almost lose your life," she said. "It’s surreal honestly."

Video showed the moment the gunshots range out. Multiple repeated shots can be heard on video, followed by people suddenly ducking, running, and yelling.

Jaimy hopes the police find the shooter soon.

"Who are you to decide who gets to live and who doesn’t? I don’t care what you're going through, what beef you have. To be willing to take someone’s life, and shoot into a crowd with no regard to human life – there are no words. It’s unacceptable."

