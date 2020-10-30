Jill Biden to make campaign stop in Orlando on Sunday

article

Dr. Jill Biden will make three stops in Florida on Sunday to rally voters for her husband ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.

Biden is expected to hold campaign events in Orlando, Tampa, and Tallahassee. Details of her stops have not been released.

Her visit comes just days after Joe Biden was in the Sunshine State to grab last-minute voters.

President Donald Trump and Biden both held campaign rallies in Florida on Thursday, highlighting the critical role the battleground state will play in Tuesday’s election.

Both campaigns also have been flooding the state with surrogates as they try to capture Florida’s 29 electoral votes. Trying to rally supporters in the final days before the presidential election, Eric Trump will also campaign this weekend in Florida.

Trump is slated to campaign for his father at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Seawalk Pavilion and Latham Plaza in Jacksonville Beach and at 5 p.m. Saturday at Norelli Family Foundation in Longwood, according to the Trump campaign.