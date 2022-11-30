Joel Greenberg: Former Seminole County Tax Collector to be sentenced Thursday

Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Micah Greenberg to at least 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of child sex trafficking, stalking, and wire fraud. However, the judge appeared to suggest in court Wednesday that 10 years was not a long enough sentence.

Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal charges in May 2021 as part of a plea agreement with the Department of Justice. In that agreement, Greenberg admitted to paying women for sex, including an underage girl he met on the internet. Greenberg also admitted to introducing that girl to other adult men in Florida, though the agreement did not explicitly name the other men allegedly involved.

In the agreement, the DOJ said Greenberg created fake driver's licenses and used his position as Seminole County Tax Collector to "facilitate the production of those fake driver's licenses," as well as embezzled over $400,000 to purchase crypto currency and mine crypto currency.

Greenberg, his attorneys, and the prosecution were in court Wednesday for a pre-sentencing conference. Greenberg is expected to be sentenced on Thursday.

An artist's sketch of Joel Greenberg in federal court ahead of sentencing. Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal charges, including child sex trafficking.

"I think it would be a grave miscarriage of justice if at the end of the day, Joel is sentenced to less than 10 years in prison," said attorney David R. Bear, who represents Brian Beute, a man who challenged Greenberg for Seminole County Tax Collector and was the victim of an alleged smear campaign by him.

The DOJ said Greenberg sent fake letters to the school where Beaute worked claiming Beaute had engaged in sexual misconduct with a student.

The judge said during the court hearing that any sentence less than 10 years would mean Greenberg would have "got away with the other crimes for free."

"There is no similar situation to have an elected constitutional officer in the state going on a crime spree. Here you have one charge, the child sex crime, which is supposed to have a minimum mandatory (sentence) of 10 years, and if Joel in total is sentenced to 10 years, then that means he basically got away with the other crimes for free."

In a previous release, the DOJ said Greenberg could face a maximum of 20 years for wire fraud, 15 years for producing face documents, 15 years for conspiracy, five years for stalking, and mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years – and up to life – for child sex trafficking, and two years for aggravated identity theft.

Greenberg's attorney said he was unable to make specific comments until the actual sentencing hearing, but said Greenberg should receive a reduced sentence because he cooperated with the government and testified against at least 24 other people allegedly linked to corruption, fraud, sex crimes, and election fraud.

"I’m in the middle of sentencing, so I can’t make any comments till tomorrow," said Fritz Scheller, Greenberg's defense attorney.

"He’s being held accountable, and I think there are ongoing cases. I think justice is continuing," said Beaute.

Greenberg's sentencing is scheduled for Thursday.