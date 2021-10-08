Jury selection begins in Markeith Loyd murder trial

Friday marks the beginning of the end in a case that gained national attention: Markeith Loyd is going to trial.

He's accused of killing Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton. Jury selection begins Friday at the Orange County Courthouse.

After a last-minute attempt this week by Loyd's attorneys to delay the trial partly because of COVID-19 concerns last month. Loyd also tried to have the trial delayed asking the judge to be reevaluated for his sanity.

MORE NEWS: Police: Woman dead, man injured at Holly Hill shooting range in apparent suicide pact

"I am not going to re-litigate the Dixon case in this case. He's been convicted on that. He's been sentenced, he's been PCA. We're not going to re-litigate that case."

Loyd is accused of fatally shooting Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton in 2017 as she tried to arrest him outside of a Walmart. He had been on the run after the murder of his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.

| SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 35 NEWS ON YOUTUBE |

Back in 2019, a jury convicted Loyd of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend. He was sentenced to life in prison for that crime.

Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was posthumously promoted to lieutenant after authorities said she was killed in 2017,

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in this case. One issue the court could face: the highly publicized nature of Loyd's case.

His attorneys have argued they don't believe he will receive a fair trial unless it is moved out of Orange County. The judge denied that request but said the trial could be moved if they cannot find impartial jurors.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.