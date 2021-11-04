Jury to decide whether Markeith Loyd gets life or death sentence

Another step toward justice in the murder of Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton.

Markeith Loyd has been found guilty of all five counts in his second murder trial, including first-degree murder.

Guilty: First-degree murder with a firearm of a law enforcement officer

Guilty: Attempted first-degree murder with a firearm of a law enforcement officer

Guilty: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Guilty: Carjacking with a firearm

Guilty: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

The trial now moves into the penalty phase starting Saturday. The jury will have to decide if Loyd should live or die. They will return on Saturday to start that process, but all 12 jurors must agree on the death penalty, otherwise he will get life in prison.

The penalty phase is next for Loyd after he was found guilty in the murder of Lt. Clayton in 2017. The state said he shot her more than once as he tried to escape police after killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

RELATED: Markeith Loyd found guilty of first-degree murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton

For the first time ever, Lt. Clayton's sister talked about the case. She said Clayton was a mother and wife who cared about her community.

She says she wants to see Loyd pay with his life.

"I'm a bit relieved but it’s not over yet. My sister definitely deserves justice in the right way. I know once she gets justice in the right way, she will rest peacefully," Clayton's sister told the media outside the courthouse.

RELATED: Loyd lashes out following closing arguments in trial for murder of Lt. Debra Clayton



When asked if she wanted the death penalty for Loyd, she said "I want the death penalty."

If the jury is unanimous on the death sentence, then the judge must sign off on that.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina – who was the Orlando Police Chief at the time, did not holding back with his reaction after the verdict was read, tweeting: "COP KILLER GUILTY OF MURDERING LT. DEBRA CLAYTON."

The Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón also released a statement on Twitter, which read in part "the guilty verdict reached today is a step towards justice for Lieutenant Debra Clayton, her family, and the members of the Orlando Police Department, the community, and all who loved our hero."



Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates on this story.