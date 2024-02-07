Officer replaces therapy pig for young boy after tragic animal attack

article

A Kansas police officer took it upon herself to replace a therapy pig for a little boy after the first one was attacked by another animal.

The Derby Police Department said on Jan. 29, Lieutenant Whitehead responded to a call about an animal attack.

"The pig was the son's therapy pig and deeply loved by the family," the department said in a Facebook post.

Whitehead decided upon herself to replace the pig. She picked up the animal in Missouri before driving it back to Kansas.

RELATED: Woman, 68, dies in dog attack despite brave neighbors' efforts to save her life

On Feb. 4, she delivered the pig to the family.

"The family was so excited to get their pet replaced. We haven't seen smiles that big in a while!" the department added.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.