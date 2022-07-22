Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to open early Sunday for SpaceX launch

article

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will open two hours earlier on Sunday, July 24 to enable guests to view the next SpaceX Starlink mission launch.

The launch is slated between 9:28 and 9:49 a.m. and will lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, offering visitor complex guests an excellent view. The KSC Visitor Complex will open at 7 a.m.

Bleacher seating will be available and commentary will be provided by Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex experts.

The SpaceX mission will carry a batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. SpaceX’s Starlink is the constellation of networked satellites aimed to provide internet services around the globe.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster will land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean following the launch.



For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.kennedyspacecenter.com.

