Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex updates face mask policy

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has updated its guest safety guidelines due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Florida.

In accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all visitors, including those vaccinated against COVID-19, are required to wear face coverings in all indoor locations at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

"This includes all attractions, attraction queues, show viewing areas, restaurants and bus transportation to the Apollo/Saturn V Center," the center said.

Guests who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are not required to wear face coverings outdoors.

"As always, the health and safety of employees and guests is the highest priority for Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex."

The visitor complex will also continue with all precautionary measures including limited attendance, accommodating social distancing, encouraging advance daily admission purchases and implementing increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection.