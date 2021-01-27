Kids 5 and younger can get free admission all year to SeaWorld, Aquatica

article

Children five years of age and under can get free admission to SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica for all of 2021 with the theme park's "Preschool Card."

Parents can register on the SeaWorld Orlando website, which will allow any children under the age of five to visit the parks for free through Dec. 31, 2021.

The offer is only available for Florida residents, and parents must sign up for the card in advance online. The Preschool Card is not available for signup at the front gates of the park.

RELATED: Universal Orlando offers military members special annual pass deal

Parents have until Feb. 3 to sign up, and must make their first visit to redeem the pass by Feb. 28.

The pass does not include free parking, separately ticketed events or other discounts.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: Disney World to offer 4-day ticket deal for $50 a day to Florida residents

Parents will have to verify their child's age upon entry.

You can get your card and more information HERE.