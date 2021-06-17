State attorney to give update on charges against kids accused of shooting at Volusia deputies

The state attorney is expected to announce whether two children accused of getting into a shootout with Volusia County deputies will be charged as adults.

A 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl are accused of opening fire at deputies after escaping from the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home and trying to break into a house in Enterprise. Deputies were searching for them because the boy suffers from diabetes.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the boy told deputies that he and the girl were going to ‘roll like GTA,’ referring to the violent video game Grand Theft Auto. The sheriff said the boy and girl fired at deputies on at least four occasions.

Chitwood said the kids used guns and ammunition they found inside the home.

"They're living in an alternate universe, these young folks" Chitwood told FOX 35. "If we don't catch them and don't do the right thing, we're putting round pegs into square holes."

The judge ordered the boy to be held in a secure detention center for 21 days or until further order of the court. His arraignment is set for June 23 at 10:30 a.m.

The girl, who is still recovering from gunshot wounds she received during the exchange of gunfire, was released from the hospital and is in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice. She appeared over a Zoom call in court while laying in bed. The judge said given the nature of the charges, the girl will be held in secure detention for 21 days or until further order of the court.

A hearing will be held on June 23 at 8:30 a.m. Both kids are charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

