Kissimmee police honor 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan

The Kissimmee Police Department honored the 13 United States servicemen and women who were recently killed in Afghanistan.

A photo on social media shows 13 patrol cars lined up in the shape of a heart, with one draped with an American flag.

"13 patrol cars for the 13 servicemen and women who lost their lives in Afghanistan. Our hearts go out to their families and friends. May they Rest In Peace and never be forgotten," the department tweeted.

The Department of Defense on Saturday identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport this week. More than 160 Afghans also died.

The attack has been blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group and happened amid ongoing evacuation flights since the Taliban took control on Aug. 15. The U.S. has since retaliated with a drone strike that killed two members of the Islamic State group.

President Joe Biden said in a statement Saturday that the 13 service members whose lives were lost "were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice."

"Their bravery and selflessness has enabled more than 117,000 people at risk to reach safety thus far. May God protect our troops and all those standing watch in these dangerous days."

These are the names of the victims to keep in your thoughts:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee

The Department of Defense recently shared a photo of Major General Chris Donahue boarding a C-17 cargo plane at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Donahue is the final American soldier to leave Afghanistan.

