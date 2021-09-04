Labor Day weekend brings rip current risk to Central Florida beaches

Happy Labor Day weekend Central Florida!

We have a dry start to the holiday weekend. There is a weak front draped across the area, causing dry conditions to the north, and a bit more moist conditions south. North Central Florida will stay mostly dry today, but areas near Orlando and south will see a 30%-40% chance for scattered showers and isolated storms.

Areas that do see storms can expect brief heavy downpours, frequent lightning and wind gusts more than 40 mph.

Afternoon highs this long weekend will be in the low-90s across the interior and upper-80s along the coast. Due to a distance Hurricane Larry, all east coast beaches through Monday will have a moderate risk for rip currents, so if you swim in the Atlantic, make sure you do so near an open lifeguard stand.

Even though there is drier air across the area, make sure you pack plenty of water and don't forget your sunscreen no matter what your plans are this weekend.

