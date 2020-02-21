Labradoodle breeder rebuilding her life after deadly fire

Marcia Mobley, “Momma Marcia” to some, is the owner of Bay Lake Doodles. She introduced us to her adorable litter of four-week-old puppies.

“This is the miracle litter, and look how mommy is, she loves her babies," she says as she looks over her baby Labradoodles.

The pups were just one day old when Mobleya woke up to an inferno in her home.

“I woke up and was like, 'What was that smell?​' I opened the door and looked down the hallway and there was a fire,” Mobley tells FOX 35 News, explaining how the blaze was roaring toward her bedroom. “I saw the flames, and I panicked!”

She corralled all the dogs who were sleeping in her bedroom and got them to follow her out a sliding glass door at the back of her bedroom.

"Thank God for that door! I'm alive because of that door!” Mobley says.

Firefighters rescued her doodle Abigail and the nine newborn pups that were asleep in the room next to hers. Nineteen of her beloved dogs, including six puppies set to go to their new homes, were sleeping on the other side of the house and died from smoke inhalation.

Advertisement

“If I start naming them I'll start crying. I know they're in heaven over the rainbow bridge and mommy will always love them,” Mobley said as tears pour out of her eyes.

It’s been a rough month, but after mourning for three weeks, Mobley is now getting her life back on track.

“I have a job to do. I have a life to live. This is my life. My dogs are my life, have been for years,” she says.

Her grooming room now also doubles as her office. She has a couple of fancy air-conditioned mobile next to her burned-out home for some of the pups. As for the rest?

“We have the RV set up, and they all sleep with me,” Mobley says.

She credits sweet puppy kisses and donations from friends and strangers far and wide for getting her back on her feet.

“I could not have done it without the people that said we love you we care about you. And I said I know you love the dogs, but I didn't know you love me,” Marcia adds.

Fire investigators from her insurance company are working to figure out exactly what caused the fires. Contractors are already clearing what remains of her interior walls and ceilings. She says she is happy to be back on the property and will live in the RV until her home is renovated. And, she has two Labradoodles that are expecting puppies this spring.