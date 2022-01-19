Lake County woman shares story after claiming neighbor killed her dog

A Lake County woman is sharing her story with FOX 35 after deputies say a neighbor shot and killed her dog.

"It just blew my mind that he would do something like that. It’s just really sad," Heidi Adams said.

The incident happened on January 10 in the Groveland area.

Deputies say Adams’ two dogs were going through the neighbor’s trash when the man shot at them - hitting one of one the dogs.

"I said to him, ‘Did you shoot my dog?’ He said, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘Why did you shoot my dog?’ He said, ‘He was in the garbage can.’ I said, ‘Why?’ I said, you know our dog. I said, ‘We know your animals." I said, ’All you had to do was pick up a phone.' I said, 'You could have shooed her away," Adams recalled.

Deputies say Curtis Jones told them he just wanted to scare the dogs away, and he didn’t mean to hurt them.

But after the dog was examined at a veterinarian, investigators say they learned she had been hit directly with birdshot – an X-ray revealed more than 80 pellets in her body. The pup didn’t survive.

Adams says her family had rescued the dog, named ‘Dog,’ about a year ago. Her death – and how it happened - has been hard to process.

"We rescued her and brought her here to beautiful 20 acres," Adams said. "She had a lot of life to live. It was very distressing. Especially to my son."

Lake County deputies arrested Jones on an animal cruelty charge.

