Lake County monitoring river levels after Eta moves through

Lake County leaders say there was no significant flooding in Astor after Tropical Storm Eta.

“Not too bad except for the river is up,” Raven Tripp of Astor said. “It usually is after a storm and stuff and it’s up over the sea walls and stuff.”

The river is prone to flooding after heavy rainfall.

“It’s flooded up a foot and a half or so in people’s homes before,” Sparky’s Place owner Robert Sparks explained.

While the water in the river is a little high, a Lake County spokesperson said there was no significant flooding or damage in the area after Eta.

The county did prepare for the storm, offering people in Astor sandbags in case there was flooding.

FOX 35 talked to people at a restaurant near the river. They are happy the storm was not worse.

“Just keep an eye on it,” Tripp said. “I live up the road, so I’m good. I don’t live on the lake or the river.”

Lake County leaders said they will continue to monitor the river levels for flooding.

