Lake Eola's 'Queenie' the swan finally has babies after long search for mate

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Queenie the swan welcomes three babies at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. - At Orlando's Lake Eola, Queenie the swan is finally a mom!

You may remember the City of Orlando wanted to find Queenie a new mate. They brought in two male swans and after about a year of warming up to one of them, she chose her new partner.

Her three babies are about 4-weeks-old.

"She is just flourishing well, you can see her mental state. She seems from a human perspective much happier, and very content and is a very good mom with her three cygnets," officials said. 

The trio will get their first health check-up from the vet this week.