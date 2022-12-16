Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

"Preliminary information leads investigators to believe this was a targeted attack toward some of the occupants of the vehicle," said a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the name of the victim at this time and no arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to please call Agent Shawn Hanigan via the Communications Center at 321-633-7162 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). All calls to CRIMELINE are confidential and callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.