'Largest dessert festival in America' returning to Florida

If you've got a sweet tooth, you'll want to set a reminder for this: Dessert Wars is coming back to the Florida State Fairgrounds this year!

Dubbed the "Largest dessert festival in America," Desserts Wars will take place on October 22 from 3 - 7 p.m. during the fair in Tampa, according to the website for the event.

"This is your chance to sample over 50+ local dessert vendors that you might not know about," the website reads. "Whether you prefer cookies, ice cream or donuts, our vendors sample their best and compete to be Dessert Wars Champion!"

Tickets are now on sale and are only available online (they will not be sold at the door).

General admission is $45 and includes 30 sample tickets, a "go-box," and entry beginning at 4 p.m. VIP tickets are also available for $65 which gives you 50 sample tickets, a "go-box," and entry starting at 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets to this sweet event, visit the Dessert Wars website. Children 2 and under are free.