Launch forecast: Will weather cooperate for the Inspiration4 liftoff?

It's looking like a nice evening for a historic SpaceX rocket launch down at Cape Canaveral on Wednesday night.

SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission is targeting a five-hour launch window starting at 8:02 p.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. FOX 35 will have live coverage of the entire event starting at 7:30 p.m. on FOX35Orlando.com, the FOX 35 News App, and YouTube.com/FOX35.

Of course, a rocket launch means the weather has to be not only good – but great!

While rain chances return again today, originating along the coastal counties this morning and shifting inland later, forecast models are indicating that nearly all raindrops will be well west of the launch site come 8 p.m.

Current launch stats point to an 80% "go for launch" and confidence is currently building that the odds will only increase!

