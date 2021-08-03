Launch of Boeing's Starliner capsule scrubbed

article

For the second time in just days, the launch of Boeing's Starliner capsule has been scrubbed for Tuesday.

"We're confirming today's #Starliner Orbital Flight Test-2 launch is scrubbed," Boeing tweeted hours before the anticipated launch.

The next launch opportunity would be Aug. 4 at 12:57 p.m. ET, according to NASA.

NASA officials say the launch was delayed last week due to a "situation onboard the International Space Station."

Weather was a concern as there was a 60-percent chance for launch.

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says storms and rain in the launch area, as well as lightning and thick cloud rule were the main concerns.

Once it does launch, the Orbital Flight Test-2 mission will travel to orbit atop a ULA Atlas V rocket before docking at the International Space Station.

This is Boeing's second orbital flight test. A failed mission to the International Space Station in 2019 created a lot of disappointment. Herring said delays are not important in the grand scheme of things, as long as the overall mission is successful.

"One of the big things to always consider is flexibility, and one thing when it comes to preparing for launches is we build in here and there some time -- slack if you will. In the event that we run into any kind of problems, we still have the flexibility to meet the launch."

