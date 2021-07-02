Law enforcement arrests dozens of local gang members

Alisha Rodriguez says she spends much of her time at her daughter's grave, in Orlando’s Greenwood Cemetery.

"I just hope the world remembers her as a beautiful, smart, funny baby girl. You know?" said Rodriguez.

Her daughter, Tavyiah King, was just 16 years old when she was gunned down while sitting in a car at a gas station in May.

Police said she was just an innocent bystander. Her mother says every day since has been a struggle. "I'm just trying. I pray every day for strength. I was supposed to start working this week, and I couldn't go."

RELATED: Arrest in teen's murder sends shockwaves through family, community

On Friday, a law enforcement task force from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Orlando Police, the FBI, and others announced the arrests of 34 people, most of them members of two warring Orlando street gangs.

Authorities say King's death and three other high-profile shootings in the county are linked to these gangs.

"All of these were gunned-down, these innocent victims, by retaliatory gunfire between these gang members," said Sheriff John Mina, from Orange County.

Among those arrested are alleged gang members who are well-known in the local rap music scene.

Jacquavius Smith is facing more than 50 felony charges. He's known as "glokknine" on YouTube and has videos that have racked up millions of views.

"I don't call these guys gang leaders, I call them 'influencers,' because of using social media and other tactics to draw young people into that particular lifestyle," said local pastor, Bishop Kelvin Cobaris. He says they need to show young people that gang life is a dead end.

"They create this ideology where if you have a gun and lots of money and power that way, that's what gives you the best name in the community, but now we have to work hard to redirect the focus of our young people, let them know that's not the way because if you go that way, you'll end up like that 'influencer' locked up in jail," Cobaris said.

Advertisement

The Sheriff's Office says these arrests are part of a larger, ongoing investigation. Tavyiah King's mother says the streets should be safer with these suspects behind bars. "These kids just need to learn, you know, trying to represent these hoods or streets is not what's up. It's just a street, just a road, a neighborhood. Who deserves to die over something like that?"