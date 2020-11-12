Legoland Florida hiring for theme park, hotel jobs

article

If you’re looking for a job this holiday season, Legoland Florida is hiring. Park officials say they need a wide variety of workers.

More than 150 total positions are open at the Winter Haven theme park, water park, and hotels. They are looking to fill 35 different roles, both full-time and part-time, in departments ranging from entertainment to operations to, hotel services, security, retail and even water park lifeguards.

LINK: Those who are interested in browsing the listings or applying can click over to https://jobs.legoland.com



