Life or death? Sentencing hearing begins for Markeith Loyd
ORLANDO, Fla. - Markeith Loyd's sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin Monday in Orange County.
A jury convicted Loyd of murdering Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton.
Jurors will decide between life in prison or the death penalty. They must vote unanimously for a death sentence.
Loyd testified that he shot Clayton in self-defense and that he did not intend to kill her. Loyd’s attorneys have argued that he was insane when he shot Clayton.
He was previously convicted of first-degree murder for killing his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and her unborn child. The jury in that case recommended he be sentenced to life in prison.
