Liftoff! SpaceX launches 23rd batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX lit up the predawn sky on Wednesday morning while sending up another batch of Starlink satellites.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 4:28 a.m. carrying the 60 satellites into orbit.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide high-speed internet access to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

MORE NEWS: President Joe Biden to nominate Bill Nelson for NASA administrator

Advertisement

The network is currently available in parts of North America, with plans for the network to be globally available in late 2021 or 2022.

Wednesday’s mission was the 23rd batch of Starlink satellites sent from Earth. So far, SpaceX has launched more than 1,300 of the internet-beaming satellites into orbit.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.