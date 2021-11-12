Liftoff! SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX launched a batch of Starlink satellites into orbit on Saturday morning.

The launch was supposed to happen Friday, but in a tweet, SpaceX said they would be standing down due to weather.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 7:19 a.m. carrying 53 of the high-speed, broadband internet satellites to orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The booster supporting this mission previously launched Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-11, CRS-21, Transporter-1, and four Starlink missions.

RELATED: Starlink satellites tracker: How to see the parade in the night sky

Following stage separation, SpaceX landed Falcon 9’s first stage on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Saturday's launch was the 15th Starlink launch of the year and SpaceX's 23rd mission of 2021.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.