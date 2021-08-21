LIST: Where you can get a COVID booster shot in Central Florida

Americans who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will need an extra dose 8 months after they got their second shot.

That's the recommendation from the president and top health officials. Booster shots are expected to become widely available next month. People with compromised immune systems are already able to get a third COVID vaccine shot and starting September 20, the rest of American adults will be able to get one too.

According to the CDC, people with moderate to severely compromised immune systems should receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. If you get a booster, it should be the same brand as the first two.

Below is a list of businesses in Central Florida currently offering COVID-19 booster shots.

PUBLIX

All Publix pharmacies are offering the Moderna vaccines. The Pfizer shot is available at pharmacies in Orange, Brevard, Polk and Duval counties. You can make an appointment online at publix.com/covid-vaccine. W alk-in shots are also available.

WALGREENS

Walgreens is administering an additional dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on a walk-in only basis. Those receiving the third shot should bring their vaccination card with them.

WALMART/SAM'S CLUB

Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies are now offering the COVID booster shot for immunocompromised patients on a walk-in-only basis. You do not need to be a member of Sam's Club to get the shot.

CVS

Appointments can be made at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.

WINN-DIXIE

Select immunocompromised individuals are eligible for a 3rd dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. You can walk-in or schedule your appointment at winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

