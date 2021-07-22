More entertainment, live stage shows returning to Disney World

article

More shows that disappeared during the pandemic are returning to Walt Disney World this summer.

The projection show at the Chinese Theater at Hollywood Studios is coming back on August 1. It takes you on a journey through 90 years of Disney animation.

Disney Parks Blog

Disney Parks Blog

"Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor" at Magic Kingdom opens its doors again on August 8.

A fan favorite, the "Beauty and the Beast Live Stage Show" returns August 15 and on August 21, you can get all your Finding Nemo questions answered on "Turtle Talk with Crush" at EPCOT.

The attractions are reopening in time for Disney's 50th anniversary celebration which kicks off October 1. ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration' will last 18 months.