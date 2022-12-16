Long-range holiday forecast shows 20s, 30s in Florida during Christmas weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - There are many reasons why we love Florida: Beautiful sunrises, sunsets, beaches, and warm weather. But some people really like the idea of having a chillier Christmas, just for one day at least.
If you're one of those people, you're in luck: our extended forecast shows winter-like temperatures when Santa Claus comes to town.
Colder than average temperatures are expected across the southeast with above average rain chances during the next 8 to 14 days. Our latest model runs are showing cold air sweeping south across the country in the days leading up to Christmas.
This will bring afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s in central Florida. We are still more than a week away, so things could change.
Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team as we continue to monitor the latest model runs.