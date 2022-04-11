Man accused of trying to kidnap child in Orlando arrested, deputies say

Orange County deputies have arrested a man who allegedly approached a child Monday morning in Orlando and tried to kidnap him, according to Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Vinh Nguyen, 37, was booked into jail on charges of false imprisonment, luring of a child, and battery.

Deputies said a tip from a concerned citizen who saw surveillance video of the alleged incident led them to Nguyen.

"OCSO would like to thank the community and you, our media partners, for your help in getting the word out about this case," the agency said in a statement. Orange County also shared video of Nguyen's arrest on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office had shared surveillance video of the alleged incident Monday afternoon on Twitter. The video appears to show someone walk up to the child, who is wearing a backpack, and then seemingly puts their arms around the child and walks with them out of view.

The child was able to get away, the tweet said.

The video is dated Monday, April 11, shortly after 7:30 a.m. Deputies said the situation happened near Semoran Boulevard and Dahlia Drive, which is east of downtown Orlando.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 35 NEWSLETTER | FOX 35 Orlando on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.