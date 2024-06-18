Man attacked by alligator while swimming in Seminole County lake, FWC investigating

Wildlife officials are investigating after a man was bitten by an alligator while swimming in a Seminole County lake, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The gator attack at Lake Monroe was first brought to FWC's attention shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 16, officials said.

The man reportedly suffered serious injuries. FOX 35 News is working to learn the man's condition.

Alligator safety tips

The FWC recommends residents take the following precautionary measures to prevent alligator attacks:

Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator.

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge.

Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet.

Never feed an alligator. It’s illegal and dangerous. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food. This can lead to an alligator becoming a nuisance and needing to be removed from the wild.

Anyone concerned about an alligator is asked to call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and wildlife officials will send a nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.