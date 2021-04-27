Man critical after being shot in New Smyrna Beach, police say

article

Police are investigating after they say a man was shot in New Smyrna Beach on Monday night.

Officers responded to the 600 block Greenlawn St. around 9 p.m. and found the victim, an adult Black male, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Halifax Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

New Smyrna Beach Police detectives are actively investigating this incident.

No suspect information is available.

Police are asking anyone who knows what happened to call 386-424-2000 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). Callers who provide information via Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.00.