Man who ran off from mental health clinic shot by Ocala police, officials say

A man who ran from a mental health clinic is in critical condition after being shot by police in Ocala Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The Ocala Police Department said the incident began after they received a call for service around 12:21 p.m. about a 23-year-old man who ran off "acting erratic" as his family tried to admit him into The Vines Hospital.

At around 12:38 p.m., officers found him near the 5500 block of SW 27th Avenue. When they made contact with him, police alleged he was "an immediate threat" and shot him, according to a news release.

The man was hit by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.

The incident is currently under investigation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting with the investigation, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.