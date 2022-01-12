Man dies 'covered in flames' after van catches fire in Daytona Beach: police

Daytona Beach police say a 55-year-old man has died after a vehicle exploded in flames outside their station headquarters early Wednesday.

According to investigators, a gray 2003 Ford van pulled into the parking lot around 2:19 a.m. near the front lobby entrance.

"Flames were seen coming from the van by the officers on scene. The adult male driving the van then ran out of the vehicle covered in flames," officers said.

He collapsed in the parking lot and passed away on scene shortly afterward.

MORE NEWS: 'I'm sorry' note left in room where 4-year-old girl was found dead in Kissimmee, deputies say

The vehicle fire was extinguished by firefighters before it spread any further.

Police say it appears the fire was intentionally set.

"It’s not clear at this point what caused the fire, but the initial investigation indicates it was not due to a mechanical issue inside the van."

MORE NEWS: Bob Saget: 911 call notes actor was unresponsive when found in Orlando hotel room

No one else was injured or evacuated. The victim was from Lake City.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida updates. Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.