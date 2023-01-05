Man robbed Florida bank because he needed money to finish 'filming a movie:' DOJ

A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to a bank robbery after he robbed a credit union in Belle Isle while visiting Florida last year.

Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, of Baltimore faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for the bank robbery offense after he robbed the McCoy Federal Credit Union in Belle Isle on June 28, 2022.

Brown walked into the bank while wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, a surgical-style facemask, and plastic gloves and passed a note to the teller threatening that he had a gun and demanded money, a press release states.

He left the bank with $4,296 in cash and entered a nearby gas station where he had a change of clothes staged. A witness who saw Brown flee the bank called the police who were able to locate Brown at a hotel where he was staying at.

Police recovered the demand note and the stolen cash from Brown’s bag. They also recovered the disguise he had discarded in the restroom of the gas station, according to the Department of Justice.

After Brown was arrested, he told authorities that he committed the bank robbery because he was filming a movie in Florida and had run out of money to pay for the production.

Brown also faces up to 3 years in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release after serving nearly 20 years in prison for robbing three Baltimore-area banks back in 2001.