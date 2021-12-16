Manatee calf rescued in Cape Canaveral taken to SeaWorld Orlando

article



A manatee response team with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) found an orphaned manatee calf at the Cape Canaveral Clean Energy Center.

The team captured the calf and transported it to SeaWorld for care. Experts suspect the mother manatee died from causes related to the unusual mortality events occurring in Florida's manatee population.

"Our manatee biologists work hard to respond to reports of distressed manatees and rescue manatees that need assistance. Our teams are continuing to monitor and respond to manatees as they look for signs of starvation and cold stress," FWC said.

If you see a sick, injured, dead or tagged manatee, call FWC’s Wildlife Alert toll-free number: 1-888-404-FWCC (1-888-404-3922) or #FWC or *FWC on a cellphone.

