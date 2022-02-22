Expand / Collapse search

Margaritaville coming to Brevard County: When it will open

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Margaritaville is coming to Brevard County!

The $50 million project will be located in Melbourne. It will be built along the Indian River on US-1 near NASA Blvd.

Mayor Paul Alfrey says more tourists are considering the Space Coast as a vacation destination. 

"It is going to have a Space Coast theme. It is going to have five restaurants, 150-room hotel, pool, a tiki bar." 

The mayor says they're breaking ground in just 90 days with a grand opening expected in 2024.

Crystal Lagoon's Beachline Resort is another big project planned for the area.

